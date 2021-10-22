Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 October 2021 – Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, was shocked after he made a visit to Chuka General Hospital disguised as a civilian and caught the staff red-handed absconding duties.

The Governor was doing research on how patients are treated at the hospital and that’s why he decided to hide his identity.

When he arrived at the county hospital wearing a hat, sandals, and a long coat, the staff thought he was just an ordinary patient.

He was kept at the waiting desk for more than one hour since the clinical officer was nowhere to be found.

He also caught some of the nurses chatting while others were missing from their desks while a long queue of patients was waiting to be attended to.

The Governor vowed to take stern action against the hospital workers over laxity.

Here are photos of the popular Governor at the County hospital disguised as a civilian.

The Kenya DAILY POST.