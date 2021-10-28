Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Head of Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has appointed Rev. Philip Arnold Subira Anyolo to replace Archbishop Emeritus John Cardinal Njue as the fifth Archbishop of Nairobi.

Anyolo’s appointment was officially made public in Rome on Thursday at noon.

A letter of the appointment signed by the Apostolic Nuncio was sent to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB).

“I have the honour and pleasure to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Philip Anyolo, presently Archbishop of Kisumu, as Archbishop of Nairobi,” reads an excerpt of the letter.

Anyolo hails from Tongeren, Bungoma.

He was ordained on October 15, 1983, and installed as the Bishop of Kericho diocese on December 6, 1995.

On May 23, 2003, Anyolo was made the Bishop of the Homa Bay Diocese.

Until his appointment to the Nairobi Diocese on Thursday, he was the Archbishop of Kisumu County from November 15, 2018.

The Archbishop-Elect will take over from Archbishop Emeritus John Cardinal Njue who resigned after serving the Archdiocese for 13 years.

