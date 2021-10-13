Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – Police in Mumias have arrested 27-year-old John Odinga on suspicion of being behind the abduction and murder of Cynthia Makhokha, a Form Four student at Kibera Secondary.

Police traced Odinga after he uploaded his photo on Cynthia’s Facebook page using her phone.

The parents say their daughter boarded the suspect’s motorbike after she alighted from a vehicle.

The late Cynthia was on her way to her grandmother’s burial when she was abducted by the rogue Boda Boda rider and later killed.

Here’s the form four student that the suspect abducted and killed.

