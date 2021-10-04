Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



I used to think that the 30s are the best years of my life. You have the youthful vivacity and maturity to set up yourself for adulthood.

In your 30s you would have attained some semblance of marital and material stability, you are in tune with your inner self, comfortable and confident in your skin, but I have never been so wrong.

Weirdly, I know many guys who had it good in their 20s but their 30s are shafting them a good one, all styles. Being broke, rootless, rudderless, and hopeless in your 30s is a grave possibility for many men.

A good number of guys in their 30s now, don’t know what is going on in their lives. Their marriages are crumbling and it is hard to point out what is going on. Careers are stagnant. For some, their health has taken some beating. For some, finding a mate is a mirage. Some men are dealing with baby mamas with an ego the size of the sun. Some women want to strangle their baby daddies for needless absenteeism. For some, nothing seems to work, from career to spiritual life, to relationships…

It is an age of confusion. There is a huge gap between where one wanted to be and where one is. It is worse if all that is wrong is something that is beyond your powers.

But I read somewhere recently that your current state can be traced to decisions and choices you made 4-5 years ago. And your decisions today will determine what and where you will be in 4 years. Sounds a bit abstract. But think about it.

I have concluded that life is not a linear process. Some are lucky that things always work out like magic for them: finished primary, secondary school, college, got a job, wife, family and everything works like clockwork.

Some normally have a lot of false starts, detours, dead-ends, but they keep going.

I know men who started families in their 40s and they keep going. I know women who met their prince in their 40s and lived to tell.

The present confusion of guys in their 30s is related to the economy, the zeitgeist locally and globally, and being caught up in between. As in, we are trapped between old beliefs and new realities. It is a zone where we are all lurking in the dark.

So, if you are in your 30s, confused, things not working, overwhelmed, and worried sick, just keep calm and take comfort in the fact that you are not alone. So many adults are overwhelmed.

A few things you can do to mitigate your anxieties.

1. Be still.

Being still amid life’s storm is an underrated skill. But sometimes, we panic too much and make so many irrational moves for wrong reasons, one of them, to prove a point. Don’t ever do something to prove a point to anyone. Do everything for your own good. Love yourself enough so as you never have to do anything to prove yourself to anyone.

Be still but be ready to sail, because as the cliche says, boats are always safe in harbors, but that is not where they were meant to be. You gotta get off your butt at some point and do something.

2. Remember, God’s time is always the best.

Sometimes we feel like God has abandoned us. We feel like we are alone. We feel like no one is looking out for us. We feel lost. And the storms keep getting worse. We get impatient. Lose our faith.

But in my long and short life, I still believe that God’s timing is always perfect. Don’t feel like you have been left behind. Don’t feel like you are stuck wherever you are for good. Just have hope and faith and keep going.

3. Avoid the seductive pursuit of ‘The Why’

“Why” is the most troubling thing about human existence.

Why did mum have to die.

Why did she dump me.

Why am I losing my job during a pandemic.

Why doesn’t my spouse love me despite my sacrifices.

Why do politicians lie…

So many whys, so few answers.

OK. Here is the thing.

In life, somethings have answers. Some don’t. And you gotta make peace with that. Sometimes your spouse cheating has nothing to do with you but their morals. So, don’t beat yourself too hard for things you didn’t do. Sometimes people lying to you is not because you are naive or innocent or too trusting. Some people were born liars.

For things you can find answers for, go searching. For those that don’t make sense or hard to fathom, live with them. As the poet said, what cannot be borne must be bravely endured. We have to live with uncomfortable realities.

4. You will be fine

There is a very beautiful quote from Binyavanga Wainaina’s short story, Discovering Home that I turn to every day when I am feeling crappy:

“If there is a miracle in the idea of life it is this: that we are able to exist for a time — in defiance of chaos.”

Whatever the chaos in your life, you will exist. Whether emotional, spiritual, financial, family et cetera, you will be fine. Tell yourself this, every day.

By SILAS NYACHWANI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.