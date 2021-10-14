Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 October 2021 – Struggling Mombasa singer, Brown Mauzo, was once dating flamboyant singer and self-declared President of Single mothers, Esther Akoth alias Akothee.

Akothee and Brown Mauzo dated for more than one year.

There were even rumours that Brown Mauzo attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison after breaking up with Akothee, since she was funding his lifestyle.

Here are throwback photos of Akothee and Vera Sidika’s husband, Mauzo, when they were in love.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.