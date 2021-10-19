Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – A popular makeup artist is warming the bed of Janet Mbugua’s ex-husband, Eddie Ndichu.

According to sources, Eddie and the celebrity makeup artist identified as Karsha, have been dating for quite some time now.

A video of the two lovebirds having fun in a nightclub has even surfaced online and according to information shared by Edgar Obare, Eddie’s new catch is a single mother, who is approaching her 40s.

They are reportedly in an on-and-off relationship.

Janet Mbugua parted ways with Eddie last year over infidelity.

She has removed her wedding ring and dropped the tag wife on her Instagram bio.

Here are photos of Karsha, Eddie’s new catch.

