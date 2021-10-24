Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 October 2021 – A rogue South African woman, who was once a respected cop, hired hitmen to murder her boyfriend and five relatives to pocket insurance claims.

The 46-year-old woman, identified as Rosemary Ndlovu, signed up relatives for life and funeral insurance and then organized the killing of her cousin, sister, boyfriend, niece, nephew and another relative between 2012 and 2017.

She cashed in on an estimated 1.4 million rand (about Ksh 10 million) from her bloody deeds.

She was arrested before she could complete plots against her mother and another sibling.

In most cases, she hired hitmen to carry out the murders but in 2013, she poisoned and strangled her sister Audrey Somisa Ndlovu herself.

She was arrested in 2018 when one of her hitmen tipped off the police after she hatched a plan to burn down the house of another sister.

Her sister and her five children would have been charred to death in their sleep.

The former police officer was found guilty on Friday after a long court battle and her sentence is set to be announced next month.

