Tuesday, 05 October 2021 – A 21-year-old Kenyatta University medical student died under controversial circumstances at the Qwetu hostels in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

The deceased student identified as Neema Githae is said to have walked into her hostel on Monday, September 27 at around 4 pm but never left.

Her lifeless body was discovered in her room three days later.

The hostel’s management accessed the electronically controlled doors using their master keys, only to find her body on the floor.

Police officers drawn from the DCI secured the scene and moved her body to the City mortuary.

The deceased student’s mother has accused the hostel’s management of colluding with the police to cover up the circumstances surrounding her child’s death.

“I believe for her body to be moved I needed to be called because she was an identified person.

“When I got to the mortuary I was told her body was brought in at 7 am in the morning and the OCS called me at 4 pm.

“I feel there is something that is just not right. I don’t know if that is how things are done, that is no way to treat the demise of a child.

“I need answers Qwetu have CCTV footage and I want to see what happened in that room.” She told the press.

She further dismissed reports that her daughter committed suicide after it emerged that she had left a note whose contents have not been established.

Here are photos of the deceased student.

