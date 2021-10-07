Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 October 2021 – Anita Nkirote gave a powerful speech at Safari Park hotel when Mount Kenya Foundation Stakeholders met One Kenya Alliance Principals.

Anita, who was representing the youth, complained that young men in Mt Kenya have been drowned by alcoholism, leading to a shortage of husbands.

She narrated how she has transversed several counties in Mt Kenya looking for a husband without success.

Now that she has failed to get a spouse in Mt Kenya, men from other regions should try their luck.

Nkirote is very beautiful and well-educated.

See her photos below.

Also, listen to her speech if you missed it.

