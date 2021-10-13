Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – Police recently arrested a bandit in Samburu, who was found in possession of a powerful gun that was marked ‘Property of the US Government’.

The arrest comes at a time when security forces are having a hard time hunting for notorious bandits who have been causing havoc in Laikipia and Samburu counties, where they kill innocent Kenyans and steal livestock.

The bandits have more powerful guns than the security forces.

How did this bandit acquire the sophisticated weapon that is clearly marked, “Property of the US Government?”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.