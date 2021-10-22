Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 October 2021 – The mother of Brian Mbage, the 17-year-old student from Gathiruini Boys High School, who died after he was allegedly beaten up for sneaking into a girls dormitory in Kiambu County at night, has refuted claims by DCI that he was lynched by a mob.

A report by DCI indicates that Brian was allegedly beaten using planks of wood by the students and school staff.

He died an hour later at Kigumo Level IV Hospital.

However, Brian’s mother, Mary Mbage, claims the school management told her of different events leading to her son’s death.

“The school’s management told me that the boy jumped from the fourth floor and that’s how he sustained the injuries,” she said.

She dismissed reports that her son was attacked by a mob after viewing his body.

“I have seen the body of my son and I am so saddened. The injuries on his body do not show any signs of beatings but the ones on his head show he died from trauma,” she said.

She described her son as hardworking, disciplined and jovial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.