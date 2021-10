Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – A photo of slain Olympian, Agnes Tirop, cuddling with her husband, Emmanuel Ibrahim Kipleting, has emerged.

Tirop was found dead with stab wounds in the neck and abdomen in her Iten home on the dawn of Wednesday, October 13.

Tirop’s hubby has been cited as a key suspect in the shocking death.

