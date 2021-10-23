Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Ex-wife of prominent lawyer, Harrison Kinyajui, testified that he is a devil worshipper and told the court that he sacrificed their daughter.

Wanja, who walked out of her abusive marriage with the lawyer, filed a case in court in September this year through her lawyer Danstan Omari, seeking an order to exhume the body of their deceased daughter, who died in October 14, 2017, and a fresh autopsy conducted by a public pathologist to establish the cause of her death.

Wanja told the court that Kinyanjui thwarted all her efforts to take their daughter to the hospital after she developed fever and died suddenly.

In her affidavit, Wanja said that Kinyanjui moved the body of their daughter from the mortuary on October 16, 2017, and buried her without her knowledge after a secret autopsy was conducted by an unidentified pathologist.

Wanja told the court there are strong reasons to believe that there was foul play in the untimely death of their daughter.

Their daughter was autistic and Kinyanjui used to say that she was a bad omen.

Here is a photo of the deceased angel.

