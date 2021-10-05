Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, John Munyes, has revealed the senior state officer who is behind high fuel prices in the country.

Munyes, who appeared before the Senate Energy Committee on Monday, said that the Treasury under the leadership of CS Ukur Yatani declined to release Sh24 billion from the Petroleum Development Fund that would be used to cushion Kenyans against high fuel prices.

He said Kenyans did not pay more at the pump between April and August because of government subsidies.

“Out of the Sh32 billion from the Petroleum Development Fund, we spent Sh8.6 billion in the five months to stabilise fuel prices.

“We did not receive any money in September,” Munyes explained.

Munyes added that Kenya Revenue Authority collects money for the Fund which is handed to the Treasury for disbursement.

“The National Treasury is best placed to explain why they have not disbursed the money to us.

“It is for that reason I wanted my National Treasury counterpart to be part of this meeting,” he stated.

Asked whether Kenyans would have paid less for fuel if the Treasury released the money, Munyes answered that, “I only got Sh8.6 billion out of the Sh32 billion.

“We should have been both before this committee to shed more light on the matter.”

