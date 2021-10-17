Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 October 2021 – Flamboyant city lawyer, Silas Jakakimba, exchanged vows with his beautiful wife Florence in an invite-only wedding attended by who is who in the local showbiz industry and political scene.

Jakakimba’s newlywed wife landed at Safari Park Hotel where the colourful wedding ceremony was being held in style.

She landed in style after all the guests and the groom had already arrived at the venue.

A video shared online shows bridesmaids lined up in front of the chopper, waiting to walk her down the aisle.

She had a memorable moment.

Just watch the video below.

