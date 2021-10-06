Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

PERSONAL ASSISTANT – LAW FIRM, NAIROBI

Verde Edge Consulting Ltd wishes to recruit a Personal Assistant on behalf of our client, a leading and well established Kenyan Law firm based in Nairobi.

Key objective/Purpose of the Job.

To provide professional personal and admin support to the Managing Partner and increase efficiency of all case management and office operations.

Key Roles

  • Welcome and manage clients in the office/ take messages and appropriate action on inquiries in a professional manner
  • Acting as the point of contact between the Managing Partner and clients
  • Maintaining the Managing Partner’s diary, book appointments and coordinating her meetings
  • Drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications as directed.
  • In charge of office admin, maintain records and generate reports with high level of integrity and discretion
  • Support in planning and coordinating logistics and documents ensuring that appointments and relevant information is readily available to facilitate effective meetings.
  • Maintain an effective filing system for all electronic and paper-based communication / correspondences within the Director’s office ensuring that such information is readily available for day-to-day use.
  • Prepare, follow-up correspondences as directed, including client payments.
  • Support the Managing Partner in any other day-to-day tasks as needed.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Minimum 3-4 years on a similar role
  • Proficiency in MS office, Excel, PowerPoint etc
  • Experience with relevant online/digital platforms that process legal documents
  • Familiar with conveyancing documents
  • Conversant with court processes and general registries
  • Experience in basic book keeping
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Outstanding organizational and time management skills
  • Ability to multitask, prioritize daily workload and meet deadlines.
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills
  • High level of professionalism, discretion and confidentiality.

How To Apply

To apply visit www.verde-edge.com

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Deadline for application 8th Oct 2021 at 5pm.
  • Salary budget 30k to 35k. Client preference, Females aged Mid 30s to early 40s

