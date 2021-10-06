Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PERSONAL ASSISTANT – LAW FIRM, NAIROBI

Verde Edge Consulting Ltd wishes to recruit a Personal Assistant on behalf of our client, a leading and well established Kenyan Law firm based in Nairobi.

Key objective/Purpose of the Job.

To provide professional personal and admin support to the Managing Partner and increase efficiency of all case management and office operations.

Key Roles

Welcome and manage clients in the office/ take messages and appropriate action on inquiries in a professional manner

Acting as the point of contact between the Managing Partner and clients

Maintaining the Managing Partner’s diary, book appointments and coordinating her meetings

Drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications as directed.

In charge of office admin, maintain records and generate reports with high level of integrity and discretion

Support in planning and coordinating logistics and documents ensuring that appointments and relevant information is readily available to facilitate effective meetings.

Maintain an effective filing system for all electronic and paper-based communication / correspondences within the Director’s office ensuring that such information is readily available for day-to-day use.

Prepare, follow-up correspondences as directed, including client payments.

Support the Managing Partner in any other day-to-day tasks as needed.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Minimum 3-4 years on a similar role

Proficiency in MS office, Excel, PowerPoint etc

Experience with relevant online/digital platforms that process legal documents

Familiar with conveyancing documents

Conversant with court processes and general registries

Experience in basic book keeping

Excellent customer service skills

Outstanding organizational and time management skills

Ability to multitask, prioritize daily workload and meet deadlines.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

High level of professionalism, discretion and confidentiality.

How To Apply

To apply visit www.verde-edge.com

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Deadline for application 8th Oct 2021 at 5pm.

Salary budget 30k to 35k. Client preference, Females aged Mid 30s to early 40s