Our client is seeking to recruit a reliable, resilient candidate with a high level of integrity to fill the following position:

PERSONAL ASSISTANT

Job Summary

The position shall be responsible for providing professional support and assistance to the Executive Director (ED) by coordinating the day-to-day management of the Executive Director’s office and diary.

Main Responsibilities of Job

Handle correspondence: Draft and prepare responses, provide feedback and forward requests to relevant people;

Oversee ED’s travel schedule: Plan and coordinate logistics and documents for local, regional and international visits and meetings;

Manage and make all arrangements for the Board and other stakeholder meetings that involve the Executive Director;

Maintain the Executive Director’s diary, ensuring that appointments and relevant information is readily available to facilitate effective meetings;

Maintain an effective filing system for all electronic and paper-based communication/ correspondences within the executive office ensuring that such information is readily available for day-to-day use. At the same time, ensure effective access controls are in place to protect confidential information/ documents;

Organise internal meetings: Take minutes and track progress on action points;

Assist the ED in meeting preparation: review agendas and minutes and ensure agenda items for Board meetings are circulated and prepared on time;

Support the ED in following up on priority issues and actions with Secretariat, Board and other partners;

Monitor and follow up on assigned activities, ensuring quality and timely completion of tasks;

Maintain efficient filing and archiving systems for ED’s office documentation;

Interact with staff and visitors to the office of the ED and provide appropriate guidance;

Maintain up to date contacts database for the ED to facilitate efficient communication;

Create and manage a system for dispatching outgoing mail and tracking incoming mails;

Bring to the attention of the Executive Director priority matters that require attention on a daily basis;

Maintain regular communication with the Executive Director for updates on matters that affect schedules and planning;

Ensure that all stakeholders interacting with the executive office are accorded respectable quality service commensurate with the desired image of our client;

Perform other duties as required.

Key Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor of Business Administration degree/Office Management or a related discipline;

Post Graduate Diploma in Secretarial Studies will be an added advantage;

Minimum of 7 years working experience in a similar role working under a Chief Executive Officer in a busy organisation;

Experience from a membership based organisation will be preferred;

Possess excellent interpersonal skills;

Strong organisational and time management skills;

Good oral and written communication skills;

Reports preparation and writing skills;

Records management skills;

Displays tact, diplomacy and discretion when dealing with confidential information;

Exhibits maturity;

Maintains a positive attitude despite adversity;

Reliable and demonstrates administrative skills;

Demonstrates proper etiquette at the work place;

Ability to multitask with competing priorities and administrative tasks;

Attention to detail;

Flexible and ability to adapt to a change in work.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com by Tuesday, 9th November 2021 stating the subject heading “PERSONAL ASSISTANT” clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts, and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.