Temporary Assistant to the RD & Sub-offices

Closing date: November 12, 2021

JOB PURPOSE

To provide support to the Regional Director and to the ARO sub offices and the SMT on the execution of their duties.

KEY TASKS

strategic support

To consult with the ARO departmental heads, collate information to regularly update the Regional Director on the status of the work and needs of other departments.

To provide administrative support to the ARO sub offices and coordinate their meetings and encounters with the RD

Amend quarterly work plans and budgets.

To develop, coordinate and implement the Regional Director’s office programme budget;

To coordinate and manage responses to reports, observation and recommendations from the regional office to departments/units, Central office, Regional Executive committee and external partners;

To proof-read and coordinate inputs for background briefs, speeches, talking points, letters and other documentation issued from the office of the Regional Director.

To provide administrative support to the RD and, in his/her absence, to the officer in charge. Maintains an efficient working diary for the RD;

To act as the initial contact point for the Regional Director’s Office (RDO). On a daily basis, responds promptly to questions and follow-up action as appropriate;

To co-ordinate, monitor and make travel and logistical arrangements for the RD and prepare expense reports;

To be responsible for the dissemination of the important documents to board members and volunteers e.g., minutes of meetings calendar of events newsletters, etc.

To implement and maintain robust office systems (filing/record keeping), preparation of business cycle, filing and record keeping. 12. To coordinate internal and external meetings involving the Regional Director.

To undertake any other reasonable duties as may be requested from time to time.

How to Apply

For more details on the job description and on how to apply please visit Temporary Assistant to the Regional Director and sub offices 6 months | IPPF Africa Region (ippfar.org)

IPPF offers a wide range of benefits and is an equal opportunity employer.

Applications are particularly encouraged from women, people living with disabilities, people living with HIV and minorities.