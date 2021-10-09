Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Controversial city pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Church, has once again set the internet ablaze after his latest remarks on live TV.

Ng’ang’a, while preaching to his congregants through Sasa TV, said that when he dies, he doesn’t want any of the female nurses to touch his private parts.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Kenyans wondering whether he is mentally stable.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Shenzi sana. Are there children among the congregation while uttering such???

Lakini I really wonder why I wud sit n listen to some things

Mimi heri nikalewe than listen some preachers

I wonder how people sit down to listen n fund this deranged crackhead.

Yaani mwanaume mkubwa hivi anasumbuliwa na vitu petty hivo? I pity him. Simple minds.

