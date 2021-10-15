Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 October 2021 – When Marya Prude was married to Willis Raburu, she was a very religious lady.

Her Instagram timeline was flooded with Biblical messages and inspirational quotes.

She was even singing in the choir at Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) church that is run by Reverend Kathy Kiuna and her husband Allan.

However, she has now turned into a party animal after her messy divorce from Raburu.

She was recently spotted at a popular club in Westlands indulging.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.