Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Five Wiper Party MCAs are in deep trouble after they recently visited Deputy President William Ruto.

The five, Tariq Mulatya of Masinga Central, Cosmus Ngula of Matungulu East, Cosmus Kieti of Lower Kaewa, Joseph Wambua of Mbiuni and Agatha Mutunga, visited the DP at his Karen residence sparking huge debate.

Speaking yesterday, Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi together with Deputy Speaker Paul Museku and Leader of Majority Mark Muendo, stated that the action taken by these MCAs was unacceptable and disciplinary action against them has already begun.

She insisted that there are laid down structures in regards to how political leaders relate with members from different political parties.

She termed the action by the five MCAs as gross misconduct which cannot go unpunished.

“The code of conduct of political leaders is well spelt out in the Political Parties Act as regards their relationship with other political parties or institutions,” Mwangangi noted.

Mwangangi’s remarks were backed by the Deputy Speaker and the Leader of the Majority who argued the leaders disrespected their sponsor party and its Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

According to them, the MCAs should have known better that Ruto is their competitor by the fact he will be running against Kalonzo in the next year’s General Election.

But in their defence, the rogue MCAs stated that they visited Ruto, not as the UDA party leader, but as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

