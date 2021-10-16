Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – A confidant of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is confident that Baba will win the 2022 presidential election with a landslide.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, said over 90 percent of the Mt Kenya electorate will support Jakom’s presidential bid because they trust him more than Deputy President William Ruto.

Kaluma said the Mt Kenya people will support Baba to end ethnic politics practiced by the DP and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) battalion.

“UHURU NA KENYATTA!” Whoever imagines Mt. Kenya Region won’t vote for Baba @RailaOdingais deluded! 90% of Mt. Kenya people will vote for Baba, marking the end of the politics of unfounded ethnic hate among our people. Divisive, hateful, lying, corrupt @UDAKenyacrooks must fall!,” Kaluma wrote on his social media page.

Raila and DP Ruto are the front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is retiring in 2022.

