Friday, October 15, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa shows that selling former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region is like selling pork in Saudi Arabia.

From the 1,000 respondents across eight counties, 57.2 percent said they would vote for Deputy President William Ruto to be President if elections were held today.

Raila had 11.0 percent support followed by Alfred Mutua on 3.8 percent, Musalia Mudavadi on 2.6, Gideon Moi on 1.2, Fred Matiang’i on 0.9, Kivutha Kibwana on 0.5, and Kalonzo Musyoka on 0.3 percent.

The poll’s overall margin of error is 3.1 percent with a 95 percent confidence level.

The randomized poll of respondents over 18 years of age was conducted from October 8 to 10 by telephone interface (CATI) across Embu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyandarua, and Nakuru counties.

When asked who would be the best presidential running mate for Central Kenya, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua came out on top with 10.6 percent.

She was followed by TSP leader Mwangi Kiunjuri with 7.9 percent, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria 7.6, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru 7.5, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua 7.2, Peter Kenneth 6.4, Speaker Justin Muturi 6.0, Moses Kuria 5.2 and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on 4.1 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST