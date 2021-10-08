Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has poured cold water on Amani National Congress(ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi‘s presidential bid, saying he is not going anywhere in 2022.

Speaking on Friday, Oparanya, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader, said the 2022 presidential race is between ODM party leader, Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

“2022 will be between Raila and Ruto, hao wengine Ni punda, na msidanganye, nimetembea hapa nje, Nakuru, Nairobi, Mombasa na Garissa na wote wanaimba Baba! Baba!” Oparanya said.

“Lakini akina Mudavadi wanasikika tu hapa nyumbani, Western ukitembea nje kidogo hawako” Oparanya added, saying that it is high time Mudavadi joins Raila or else he risks Political extinction.

Oparanya concluded by urging western Kenya people to rally behind Raila Odinga since he stands a good chance to be the President in 2022.

