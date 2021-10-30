Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 30, 2021 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s offer to Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to be his running mate in 2022.

Ruto reportedly approached Kalonzo seeking a deal that would see them form the government next year as president and deputy respectively.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Friday, OKA leaders poured cold water on Ruto’s offer, saying that they were committed to succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta as a united front.

The principals, Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya), and Gideon Moi (KANU), announced that they will unveil their 2022 manifesto and presidential flag bearer in the coming weeks.

“This habit of people calling others at night and dictating to them on which political coalition to back must end.”

“Let this be noted. Kenyans should be wary of leaders who seek to impose their authority on Kenyans,” Mudavadi stated.

“There are those who undermine OKA, but look, here we are and we have a mega plan to go on a tour around the country,” Moi added.

Kalonzo who was at the event played cagey with the deal he was allegedly offered by Ruto and instead focused on promoting OKA’s plans to revive the economy.

“We plan to cut taxation by 59 per cent to deal with the hard economic times brought by the culture of handouts,” Kalonzo stated in a thinly veiled response at Ruto and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

