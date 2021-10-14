Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 October 2021 – A lady went to one of the shops in Nairobi’s Luthuli Avenue and bought a phone worth Ksh 80,000, thinking that it was an iPhone but when she reached home, she discovered that she had been conned.

The con phone dealer sold to her an Itel phone that was disguised as an iPhone.

Although the phone had an iPhone logo, she realized it was a cheap Chinese Itel phone after switching it on.

Always buy phones from authorized dealers since unscrupulous businessmen have flooded the market, especially in Nairobi’s Luthuli Avenue.

