Office Receptionist
PURPOSE:
The holder of the role is accountable for the day to day management of customer needs and requests as well as walk-ins.
She/he will deliver operational effectiveness ensuring client enquiry resolution & excellent customer experience.
Responsibilities
- Receiving visitors at the front desk by greeting, welcoming & directing them appropriately
- Answering screening and forwarding incoming phone calls
- Receiving and sorting daily mail/deliveries
- Ensure proper management of reception area
- Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email
- Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock
- Keep updated records of office expenses and costs
- Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, minute taking
Qualifications
- A minimum of a Diploma in Business or in a related field
- Progress towards relevant professional field (added advantage)
- Up to one (1) year relevant experience
Skills and Attributes
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Excellent written and oral communication abilities.
- Time management and multi-tasking skills.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Ability to exercise prudent judgment.
How to Apply
If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, strictly apply through:https://cic.co.ke/job–application/clearly indicating the position being applied for.
The application should reach us by close of business on 14th October, 2021. Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by 5th November, 2021 consider your application unsuccessful.
