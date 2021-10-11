Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Receptionist

PURPOSE:

The holder of the role is accountable for the day to day management of customer needs and requests as well as walk-ins.

She/he will deliver operational effectiveness ensuring client enquiry resolution & excellent customer experience.

Responsibilities

Receiving visitors at the front desk by greeting, welcoming & directing them appropriately

Answering screening and forwarding incoming phone calls

Receiving and sorting daily mail/deliveries

Ensure proper management of reception area

Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email

Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock

Keep updated records of office expenses and costs

Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, minute taking

Qualifications

A minimum of a Diploma in Business or in a related field

Progress towards relevant professional field (added advantage)

Up to one (1) year relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

Strong interpersonal skills.

Excellent written and oral communication abilities.

Time management and multi-tasking skills.

Excellent attention to detail.

Ability to exercise prudent judgment.

How to Apply

If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, strictly apply through:https://cic.co.ke/job–application/clearly indicating the position being applied for.

The application should reach us by close of business on 14th October, 2021. Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by 5th November, 2021 consider your application unsuccessful.