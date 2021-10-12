Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Manager

Are you passionate about providing Assistance and Support?

Do you enjoy being part of a successful team?

Join our world class Oilfield Services Team

As Office Manager and Executive Support, you will be supporting our Region leadership team in Kenya. You will manage the day-to-day functions of our office to ensure flawless operations. You will play an integral role in ensuring the success of our team through effective organization, prioritization and a hands-on approach.

As office management & Executive Support, you will be responsible for:

Supporting one or a group of managers, including calendar/diary management, etc

Managing the office & Coordinating Transportation.

Elaborating proposals for improvement in approaches, methods, procedures and processes in the own field.

Handling communication with colleagues and the business about design and coordination services rendered.

Contributing to a project as a team member. Work goals typically take 1-3 month to complete and results are seen immediately

Fuel your passion

To be successful in this role you will:

Have a Bachelor from an accredited university or college (or a high school diploma / GED)

Have at least 4 years’ experience in business management

Be fluent in English (oral and written) and have excellent all-round communication skills

Be able to show good problem-solving and analytical skills along with interpersonal and leadership skills.

Be a team player with ability to work independently

Work in a way that works for you

We recognize that everyone is different and that the way in which people want to work and deliver at their best is different for everyone too. In this role, we can offer the following flexible working patterns:

Working flexible hours – flexing the times when you work in the day to help you fit everything in and work when you are the most productive

Working with us

Our people are at the heart of what we do at Baker Hughes. We know we are better when all of our people are developed, engaged and able to bring their whole authentic selves to work. We invest in the health and well-being of our workforce, train and reward talent and develop leaders at all levels to bring out the best in each other.

Working for you

Our inventions have revolutionized energy for over a century. But to keep going forward tomorrow, we know we have to push the boundaries today. We prioritize rewarding those who embrace change with a package that reflects how much we value their input. Join us, and you can expect:

Contemporary work-life balance policies and wellbeing activities

Comprehensive private medical care options

Safety net of life insurance and disability programs

Tailored financial programs

Additional elected or voluntary benefits

How To Apply

