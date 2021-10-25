Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: November 5, 2021

Job Title: Office Assistant

Organisation: Self Help Africa

Department: Finance and Administration

Location: Baringo County (Marigat Town)

Salary: Ksh622,252

Benefits: 22 days annual leave, Medical Insurance (self+spouse+4children maximum, 25% leave allowance and 10% Employer pension contribution

Reports to: Administration & Logistics Officer

Expected Travel: Minimum travel will be required

About Self Help Africa:

Self Help Africa (SHA) is an international NGO dedicated to the vision of an economically thriving and resilient rural Africa. We have 50 years of experience working with smallholder farmers, farmer associations, cooperatives and agribusinesses across Africa to help farmers grow and sell more food, improve diets, diversify incomes and make their livelihoods more sustainable and resilient to external shocks. SHA also builds awareness of issues affecting smallholders and represent their interests at policy and institutional level.

SHA is a core member of The Gorta Group which is composed of a group of innovative organizations driving sustainable economic and social change across Africa. Comprising Self Help Africa, Partner Africa and TruTrade, the Gorta Group combines expertise in market-based solutions to poverty and rural development; climate change mitigation and resilience; trade facilitation and farmer and worker rights; underpinned by an inclusive ethos that specifically targets women and youth. In August 2021, United Purpose joined the Gorta Group, which operates as Self Help Africa (SHA), bringing together two organizations with proud histories of assisting those in greatest need. United Purpose, formerly Concern Universal, has worked for more than 40 years as a leader in community-led development and grassroots innovation. SHA now has over 700 staff worldwide, as a result of the merger, and a global turnover of over €40m. We are currently implementing a portfolio of 80 projects in Bangladesh, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda and Zambia funded by a variety of institutional and private donors including the European Union, Irish Aid and World Food Programme. In 2020, we supported close to eight million people in rural communities across sub-Saharan Africa, Brazil and Bangladesh.

Job Purpose:

The job holder will be responsible and accountable for managing all administrative and finance related activities of the Marigat office.

Key Responsibilities:

ADMINISTRATION

Organize for meetings in the office and those at conference facilities

Take minutes in working group meetings

Ensure the security of the office by being in charge of opening and closing of the office

Sourcing of quotations for programme needs, office items and other items

Ensure that different services rendered are appropriate and report on their status

Ensure that the office cleaning is done appropriately and on time

Ensure that the Monday staff refreshments are made available

Ensure that staff airtime is distributed on time to the respective staff

Maintain the office petty cash and account to Head office when it is utilised

Manage the use of office stationery

FINANCE

Maintain the records of all office assets and inventory/supplies and ensure that they are adequately secured and allocated as directed by the Administration & Logistics Officer.

Conduct a quarterly physical fixed assets verification on all assets held in the Marigat office and prepare a report that should be submitted to the Administration & Logistics Officer.

Assist the finance team with partner financial monitoring, when called upon to do so

Ensure that the payments to the various service providers are done on time, such as Internet, Utilities, Security, Newspapers, Rentokil and Rent

LOGISTICS

In liaison with the Administration & Logistics Officer coordinate logistics for staff visiting the project(s)

Ensure secure and appropriate parking is secured for office vehicles

Participate in distribution of various procurements (e.g. seedlings, food stuff, assets, animals etc) when called upon

SAFETY AND SECURITY

In liaison with the Programme Manager, participate and disseminate security updates from the County Steering Committee to the team in a timely manner

Ensure that C19 Contact tracing is done a weekly basis and update the Administration & Logistics Officer.

Any other duties as periodically assigned by the line manager

Key Relationships:

Internal

Project Accountant(s) and Finance Officer

Head of Finance and Administration

HR Manager

All Programme Staff

External

Partner organisations

Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma or a Degree in Business Administration or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Outlook,

1-year proven experience in office management with an INGO

Basic knowledge of financial processes / bookkeeping an added advantage

How to Apply

For more information about how to apply and to download a copy of the Job Description, please visit our website: https://selfhelpafrica.org/ie/office-assistant_baringo/