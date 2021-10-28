Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are looking for a reliable Office Administrator. They will undertake administrative tasks, ensuring the rest of the staff has adequate support to work efficiently.

Ideal candidate will be competent in prioritizing and working with little supervision. They will be self-motivated and trustworthy. The office administrator ensures smooth running of our company’s offices and contributes to driving sustainable growth.

Duties and Responsibility

Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies

Supervise administrative staff and staff in operations and divide responsibilities to ensure performance.

Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data

Track stocks of office supplies and place orders when necessary

Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/proposals as assigned.

Ensure all bills are paid on time.

Arrange and organize for interviews

Manage Human Resource Diary

Assist Managing Director to run daily business operations.

Minimum Requirement

Bachelor in business administration, human resources or its equivalent

At least 5 Years working experience in a similar position in a reputable Company (hospitality industry will be an added advantage).

Age 28 – 35 years

Key competencies

Proven experience as an office administrator, office assistant or relevant role

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and office management software (ERP etc.)

Qualifications in Human resource will be an advantage

How To Apply

Qualified candidates to send their CV ONLY to: recruitmenttrat@gmail.com by 5th November 2021