Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has warned One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals of dire consequences should they fail to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking on Friday, ODM through its Deputy Party leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, said OKA Chiefs must support Raila Odinga because they cannot go anywhere alone in 2022.

OKA chiefs comprise Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement boss Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya supremo, Moses Wetangula and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

Oparanya said the four leaders must swallow their pride and support Raila Odinga’s bid since he is the only potent candidate who can vanquish Deputy President William Ruto.

“At the moment, Mudavadi cannot attract enough votes to win the presidency.

“He should support Raila Odinga who has promised to lead for one term only and then one from the Luhya community will inherit the seat,” Oparanya stated.

The governor, who also served as Butere MP, said Mr. Odinga was “very good at taking the lead” and that he was a good leader as he understands the historical and political problems facing the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST