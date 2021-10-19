Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has revealed the politician who paid goons to heckle President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga County on Monday.

Uhuru, who had made a stopover in a town near Ngurubani, was heckled by a crowd that was chanting the name of Deputy President William Ruto.

The President tried to calm the crowd but they continued to chant ‘Yangu Kumi na Ya Ruto Kumi’ forcing the head of state to leave the town dejected.

Appearing in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Sifuna said DP Ruto paid the goons, who heckled the president in his backyard.

The statement by the ODM secretary-general almost caused the interview to stop after he refused to withdraw from the statement he made about DP Ruto.

Sifuna also stated that the second in command planned it to ensure his strategy and political survival gained momentum by blackmailing Uhuru over their 2013 fake promises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST