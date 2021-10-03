Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Pandemonium erupted in Kisii town after an army of Boda Boda riders started chanting ODM and Raila Odinga slogans when Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy arrived in the town on Sunday.

Ruto was in Suneka to attend a church service before touring the region, trying to hunt more votes for his 2022 presidential quest.

However, when his motorcade arrived in the town, Boda Boda riders donning ODM T-shirts started chanting Raila Odinga‘s name while circling the DP’s entourage.

Kisii County is viewed as the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bedroom and going by the video, DP Ruto will have a herculean task of convincing the Kisii county electorate to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST