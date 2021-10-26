Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, on Tuesday, ditched the Jubilee Party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Before she ditched the ruling coalition, Waiguru was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point woman in Central Kenya and she was drumming up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Making the announcement at DP Ruto’s mansion in Karen, Waiguru said she has joined UDA because that is where Kirinyaga County residents want her to be.

However, Raila Odinga’s eldest brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has reacted to Waiguru’s move.

Through his Facebook page, Dr. Oburu, who is also East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, said Waiguru has joined where she belongs.

Oburu said most of those politicians in UDA are thieves and are on the radar of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Madam Ann Waiguru joined without a doubt.

“That’s the den where she belongs among others, name them on DCI radar.

“And the song will immediately change how hardworking she is,” Oburu wrote on his Facebook page.

