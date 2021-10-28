Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 October 2021 – Coast-based singer, Nyota Ndogo, has refuted claims that she uses charms to lure white men and succeed in her business ventures.

A fan accused her of visiting witchdoctors in the Coast who give her charms to attract old white men including her Danish husband, claims that she vehemently denied.

She put it clear that she believes in God and has never used witchcraft.

“I have never used charms and I have never thought of visiting a witch doctor. I believe that the day I will think of doing it, it will be the end of me,” She said.

“That is like degrading my God. My faith is so high. I pray for everything from God and He gives me a clean heart,” She added.

The Watu na Viatu hitmaker revealed her DM is full of people asking her to help them visit a witchdoctor.

“I do not know any idea about charms but I can help you with business ideas,”She further said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.