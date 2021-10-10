Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Nyandarua County Governor, Francis Kimemia, has sent a powerful message to Deputy President William Ruto, who is bragging that he has the full backing of the entire Mt Kenya vote bloc.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kimemia said DP Ruto is lying to himself because Mt Kenya residents are clever than he thinks.

Kimemia confirmed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Amollo Odinga, has a better chance of climbing the mountain and winning the votes than Ruto, who only knows how to brag and chest-thumping.

“Mr. Hustler must be aware that things change and he will be surprised with what will happen next in Mt Kenya.

“We will not give space to anyone who is interested in preaching the gospel of division,” Kimemia said.

“The chance of Raila Odinga winning the souls of Mt Kenya region is high.

“We are planning a grand political rally/campaign to ensure that his presidential support is firm and cemented,” Kimemia added.

