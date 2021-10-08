Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he pretends to be a saint yet he is surrounded by patented looters of public money.

Speaking in Kajiado on Friday, Moha, who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto in his tour of Maasai land, said Raila is in the government and he is working with the same people who have been linked with dirty business deals.

The lawmaker also lambasted the former Premier for meeting Mt Kenya tycoons, saying that is a show of desperation since it is the ordinary Mwananchi who will decide his destiny in 2022 and not the tycoons.

“Raila Odinga and his fellow friends are losing networks.

“Actually, they are running out of ideas and that is the reason why they are meeting with the Mount Kenya tycoons, thinking that things will run smoothly.

“Kenyans have changed their attitude towards politics and the politicians of this country,” Mohamed Ali stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST