Friday, October 1, 2021 – Notorious playboy and murder suspect, Jowie Irungu, has opened up about his relationship status and advised people to be very cautious when getting into relationships.

Speaking in an interview, Jowie, who was once dating former Citizen TV reporter Jacque Maribe, said he is single and not ready to mingle at the moment.

He complained that most people don’t take relationships seriously in Kenya.

Jowie said he had hopes that he will get the love of his life but after dating several women, he discovered that most Kenyan women are not serious.

“I had hope, but in Kenya, I don’t think there is anyone in Kenya who is serious in that sector.

“I don’t think I am ready for a relationship right now,’’ he said.

‘’Relationships are hard. If you do not understand what a relationship is or what you are getting yourself into, please don’t,” he further cautioned.

