Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – Allan Chesang, the young man who masterminded the multi-million laptop scandal in Deputy President William Ruto’s office, was involved in a grisly road accident over the weekend.
Chesang’s lost control of his sleek Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and rolled several times before landing in a ditch.
Luckily, he escaped the accident unhurt, thanks to the car’s safety features.
Here are photos of the accident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
