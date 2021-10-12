Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – Allan Chesang, the young man who masterminded the multi-million laptop scandal in Deputy President William Ruto’s office, was involved in a grisly road accident over the weekend.

Chesang’s lost control of his sleek Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and rolled several times before landing in a ditch.

Luckily, he escaped the accident unhurt, thanks to the car’s safety features.

Here are photos of the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.