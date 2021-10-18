Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, has warned Kenyans against supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking on Monday, Jirongo, who is currently a member of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said no presidential hopeful has approached DP Ruto for a coalition suggesting that he cannot be trusted.

“Raila Odinga has refused to work with him, Musalia Mudavadi has no faith in him, even Wetangula, the president too does not have faith in him,” Jirongo said.

Jirongo now believes that the unwillingness of the presidential candidates to work with the deputy president in a coalition means that they don’t trust him.

However, the DP has been on record saying that his coalition will be with the hustlers who will form the government of mama mbogas, mkokoteni riders and mutumba sellers.

