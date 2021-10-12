Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Former Majority Leader of the National Assembly Aden Duale has called out President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of playing politics of deceit with Kenyans.

Speaking live on his YouTube channel, Duale viciously attacked Uhuru, saying that he is no different from his father, Kenya’s first President, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

According to Duale, the strained relationship between Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, was no different from the frosty relationships between Jomo Kenyatta, the first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and former President the late Daniel Arap Moi.

“Unfortunately, President Kenyatta is doing exactly what his father did to Jaramogi and to Moi,” Duale noted.

He went on to state that Uhuru is following in the footsteps of his father, and that he cannot be any different from Kenya’s first Head of State.

“You know if he was not the son of Mzee Kenyatta, he would have been different,” Duale remarked.

Duale, a former strongman of Uhuru, claimed that the president is arrogant, and has proved in many ways that he does not recognize the power of Deputy President William Ruto in his government.

“There is no way that senior public officers who are juniors have the courage to humiliate the deputy president, and the president claims he is not aware,” the MP noted.

Duale challenged Uhuru to admit that he used the DP to play dirty politics for his personal gains.

“No one forced President Uhuru to say over 1000 times, ‘kumi ni yangu, kumi ni yako’.

“He should come out and say that he played the politics of deceit and dishonesty,” Duale stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST