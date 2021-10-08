Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 October 2021 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has turned a year older in style.

The beautiful songstress celebrated her birthday in a colourful party organized by her husband, Njogu Wa Njoroge, a renowned vernacular presenter.

Close friends and several Kikuyu musicians were invited to the party.

Mary looked stunning in a sparkling white dress and classy heels.

Here are photos of the birthday party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.