Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Popular gospel singer Mary Lincoln turned a year older in style on Friday.

Her husband, Njogu Wa Njoroge, who is a renowned vernacular presenter, threw for her a memorable birthday party that was attended by friends and fellow Kikuyu musicians.

Njogu and his wife stunned the guests at the party after they got romantic.

The ever-smiling gospel singer and her celebrity husband were captured on camera feeding each other the birthday cake as guests cheered them.

They looked genuinely happy in the photos.

Njogu married Mary Lincoln through a traditional wedding in 2019 after dumping his first wife.

The popular vernacular presenter started having an affair with Mary Lincoln when she was married.

Mary Lincoln’s ex-husband once caught her having ‘fun’ with Njogu at a hotel in Naivasha.

Here are cute photos of Njogu and his sweetheart during the birthday party.

