Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Controversial city pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, has once again set the internet ablaze after he confessed that he has slept with multiple women across the country and impregnated them.

Preaching to his congregants at Neno Evangelism Church, Ng’ang’a confessed that he has babies scattered in different parts of the country.

He bragged that he was a very dangerous womanizer before he gave his life to Christ.

“Niko na watoto kila mahali Kenya hii. Kwanza Ukambani nilimwaga mayai mingi sana,” he said.

The flamboyant preacher has been caught up in cheating scandals even after he got saved.

His current wife threatened to divorce him sometime back over infidelity after she discovered that he was having extra-marital affairs with some of his church members.

Here’s the hilarious video of Ng’ang’a bragging about how he has slept with multiple women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.