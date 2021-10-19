Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The National Council of Churches of Kenya, an umbrella Organization for Protestant Churches and Christian Organizations registered in Kenya. National Council of Churches of Kenya ( NCCK ) is sub-awarded by Help A Child Africa ( HACA) to implement Child Centered Community Development (CCCD) and child sponsorship interventions in Ikutha location, Kitui-South Sub-County, Kitui County. The project targets children from vulnerable households and seeks to contribute to improve their well-being.

Applications are therefore advertised for the following positions in the KITUI CCCD Project within NCCK.

JOB TITLE: PROGRAM COORDINATOR

COMMENCEMENT DATE: JANUARY, 2022

WORK STATION: NCCK IKUTHA CCCD OFFICE

DURATION: 1 YEAR, RENEWABLE CONTRACT BASED ON AVAILABILITY OF FUNDING

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Project Cordinator ( PC) will take full leadership of the KITUI CCCD project and oversee the smooth implementation of project activities as per the Multi-annual and Annual plan.The project coordinator will provide support to staff and ensure ensure successful delivery of high impact, high quality and cost-effective program to the project beneficiaries.

Responsibilities

In cooperation with the project team, the PC will actively contribute to the designing of the IKUTHA CCCD program:

Ensure development of CCCD Annual and Quarterly Work plans.

Ensure development of CCCD Annual plans and budgets, based on the Multi-annual plan;

Ensure CCCD Annual Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (PMEL) framework are carried out and updated;

Provide updates on CCCD project Theory of Change, strategic plan and Multi-annual plan;

Ensure implementation of specific thematic areas (Education, ECD, Program Sponsorship, Children Groups, Parent Groups, Farmers Groups, SHGs, Youth and Work and Water, Sanitation & Hygiene – WASH):

Ensure networks and collaborating with other stakeholders in the CCCD thematic areas for learning and sharing of ideas;

Ensuring maximum impact of the program is achieved on the benefeciaries by providing good supervision for thematic areas initiatives;

Ensure regular feedback sessions from beneficiaries and other stakeholders in the thematic focus areas;

Development of Quarterly Work plan for the thematic areas and ensuring planned targets are reached;

Ensuring successful implementation of activities for the thematic focus areas as per the Annual plan;

Ensure Participation in regular program reflection sessions with other NCCK staff;

Documenting best practices and lessons learnt, and applying these in the next planning cycle.

Ensure implementation of CCCD social and economic program:

Ensure implementation of CCCD social and economic program activities as per the Annual plan;

Ensure the implementation of the CCCD’s Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (PMEL) framework;

Ensuring good balance of activities per Quarter based on the Annual Work plan;

Conduct regular reflection sessions with staff and community facilitators on progress made and way forward for the program.

Ensure Coordination with key stakeholders on information sharing and provide updates on project progress and partnership.

Providing oversight role to ensure quality and cost effective program delivery

Ensuring proper financial accountability:

Ensure timely funds requests for activities for IKUTHA site office;

Ensure proper accountability for all funds received through the Project office;

Ensures that the activity funds requests, corresponding supporting documents and finance reports are sent to the Programme Manager and Project Accountant are accurate and made on time;

Coordinate with the Regional Manager to ensure that CCCD Project Supplier documents and corresponding payments are accurate and are made on time;

Responsible for supervision of staff and office operations.

Liaises with Programme Manager to ensure that job descriptions,contracts and appraisals are up-to-date;

In conjuction project staff identify opportunities for learning and capacity building;

Holds regular meetings with the CCCD Project staff (and NCCK program staff) as needed.

Ensures timely submission of the Quarterly and Annual narrative and finance reports (including PMEL database) to Program Manager.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Social Science, community development or other relevant field from recognized university

Community Mobilisation Skills

Planning and Organisational Skills

Fund raising skills

Ability to speak the local language

Mature Committed and Christian

Ability to multitask and work with minimum supervision

Self-motivated and ability to take initiative

Excellent computer skills

Strong inter-personal and communication skills

Three to five years experience in community development work, especially in rural areas

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit NCCK Job Application form to fill the Recruitment Form not later than 12:00 pm on October 28, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

JOB TITLE: Household Economic Strengthening Officer (1 Post)

DUTY STATION: Thika

DURATION: 11 Months

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Provide Leadership in Implementation of OVC Household economic empowerment program as guided by the case plans in collaboration with Field agent Supervisors (FAS).

Responsibilities

Support and mentor beneficiaries in Savings for Transformation Groups (S4Ts) to utilize their full potentials.

Act as the focal person in management of HES system used in tracking progress of HES interventions

Training, supervising the FAS and the Household Economic Strengthening community business trainers (CBT) and providing necessary technical support.

Grouping OVC caregivers based on their Vulnerability category and providing them with the appropriate empowerment package to achieve sustainable economic ventures that earn them enough income to meet household and OVC basic needs.

Prudent planning for and utilization of project resources for economic strengthening.

Cultivate community ownership of the HES interventions to enhance sustainability.

Continually liaise with the project Coordinator and project technical officers on project progress, challenges and support required to deliver on the project objectives.

Map and Promote linkages to suitable enabling economic products and services for caregivers in the project.

Work with the DCS, youth and agricultural departments and Private Sector Actors to advocate for linkage of caregivers to GOK cash transfers, in kind agricultural support and other subsidies.

Target older youth from OVC households who are out of school and support uptake of marketable vocational skills training, apprenticeships and appropriate economic strengthening initiatives.

Support school based agricultural enterprises in schools with significant OVC presence.

Convene regular review forums with key stakeholders and service providers in household economic strengthening.

Monitoring and evaluation of the economic strengthening activities and making recommendations for improvement of intervention.

In collaboration with project staff and CBT Document best practice, progress and success stories for inclusion in the periodic project reports.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business administration and management, Agro business, Economics, community development or equivalent degree or Diploma in the stated Fields with over 3 years’ experience

Computer literate (MS Word, Ms Excel, Ms PowerPoint, Ms Outlook, Internet)

Excellent problem-solving skills

Financial management skills

Strong interpersonal communication and cross- cultural skills

High personal integrity

Creativity and innovativeness in business

Decision making skills and ability to work under minimum supervision

Professional proficiency in one or more local languages of the operational area

Have a certificate of good conduct

Experience in undertaking economic empowerment work among disadvantaged rural households.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit NCCK Job Application form to fill the Recruitment Form not later than 12:00 pm on October 28, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

JOB TITLE: PROJECT OFFICER-SELF-HELP GROUPS & FOOD SECURITY

COMMENCEMENT DATE: JANUARY, 2022

DUTY STATION: NCCK IKUTHA CCCD OFFICE

DURATION: 1 YEAR, RENEWABLE CONTRACT BASED ON AVAILABILITY OF FUNDING

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Project Officer (PO) will report to Project Coordinator (PC). The Project Officer collaborate with the other Project Officers to oversee smooth implementation of project activities as per KITUI CCCD project Multi-annual and Annual plan. The PO will take full leadership for the thematic area for which (s)he is responsible and ensures good complimentarity and integration with other thematic areas of the project.The PO will ensure good stewardship of the organization’s resources and ensure successful delivery of high impact, high quality and cost-effective programs to the Project beneficiaries. The Project Officer will receive day-to-day supervision from the KITUI CCCD Project Coordinator.

Responsibilities

In cooperation with the CCCD project team, the PO will actively contribute to the contextualized design of the CCCD program, including contributing to:

Development and/or updating of the CCCD project Theory of Change and Multi-annual plan;

Development of CCCD Annual plans and budgets, based on the Multi-annual plan;

Development of CCCD Annual Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (PMEL) framework;

Development of CCCD Annual and Quarterly Work plans.

In cooperation with the CCCD team, the PO oversees smooth implementation of Project activities for the thematic focus areas (Self Help Groups & Food security), including:

Developing a Quarterly Work plan for thematic focus areas and ensuring good balance of activities per Quarter to ensure Quarterly and annual targets are reached;

Overseeing successful implementation of activities for the thematic focus areas as per the Annual plan;

Ensuring the program achieves the maximum impact on its beneficiaries by providing good program supervision for SHGs and Food security initiatives;

Ensuring the program achieves the maximum impact on its beneficiaries by providing good program supervision for SHGs and Food security initiatives; Participating in regular (quarterly) programmatic reflection sessions with other POs and the PC;

Coordinating regular program feedback sessions from beneficiaries and other stakeholders in the SHG and food security sector;

Ensuring complimentarity between the focus areas and other thematic activities in the Project;

Ensuring complimentarity between the focus areas and other thematic activities in the Project; Represent the organization well to its beneficiaries and stakeholders;

Collaborating with other experts in the area of SHGs and Food security to maximize both learning and complimentarity;

Documenting best practices and lessons learnt, and applying these in the next planning cycle.

Ensure proper program and financial accountability:

Ensures proper time and resource management towards quality program delivery;

Ensure proper planning of the activities for timely funds requests;

Ensures the segments of Project Supplier payment documents and cash requests are provided to the PC on time;

Ensures proper accountability for all funds received through the Project office;

Ensures the segments of the finance reports and corresponding supporting documents are completed and sent to the PC on time;

Ensures the segments of narrative reports, Annual plans, budgets and PMEL database are provided to the PC on time.

Proactively manage any risks to the project and/or organization.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Business development or other relevant field from recognized university

Community Mobilization Skills

Planning and Organisational Skills

Fund raising skills

Ability to speak the local language

Mature Committed and Christian

Strong analytical and planning skills

Ability to multitask and work with minimum supervision

Self-motivated and ability to take initiative

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Strong inter-personal and communication skills

Minimum 2 years experience in community development work, especially in rural areas;

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit NCCK Job Application form to fill the Recruitment Form not later than 12:00 pm on October 28, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

JOB TITLE: DRIVER –IKUTHA

COMMENCEMENT DATE: JANUARY, 2022

DUTY STATION: NCCK IKUTHA CCCD OFFICE

DURATION: 1 YEAR, RENEWABLE CONTRACT BASED ON AVAILABILITY OF FUNDING

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Ensure timely, efficient and safe transportation of authorized persons, deliveries, and maintain/use Project vehicle in a clean and mechanically sound condition within the legal requirements of the government of Kenya.

Responsibilities

Ensure that the work tickets are maintained for the assigned motor vehicles, detailing trips, fuel records and service records.

Ensure safety of employees on board

Ensure the necessary daily, weekly and monthly preventive maintenance and safety checks are carried out on the assigned vehicles.

Ensure security regulations and convoy rules for motor vehicles are adhered to.

Monitor maintenance and repair needs of the vehicles and report to the supervisor any faults noted and coordinate rectification

of the same as guided by the supervisor and vehicle repairs and maintenance policy and procedures.

Ensure that all the necessary documentation e.g. license, insurance, others for each vehicle are valid at all times and report to the supervisor at least one month in advance for renewal.

Responsible for fuel requisition and keying in all fuel used for the day and analyzing the consumption on daily basis.

Collect goods and people in good time and ensure safe delivery to designated places.

Ensure proper handing over before proceeding on leave/field trips/other off to the person identified by the supervisor.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the management from time to time.

Qualifications

At least Secondary School Education (KCSE).

Must have a valid driving license class BCE and basic skills in motor mechanics (grade Test II).

AA Certificate of competency.

Certificate of good conduct.

Holder of clean license class B-C-E.

Must have a certificate of good conduct

Experience in off road driving.

Experience of driving in big towns; Nairobi is mandatory.

Good communication skills

Mechanic skills will be an added advantage.

High level of motivation, integrity, commitment.

Ability to work for long g hours with minimal supervision.

Good team player with excellent interpersonal skills.

Must have worked in a similar position for at least two years.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit https://forms.gle/XSYR9mcsV8XDbtZG9 to fill the Recruitment Form not later than 12:00 pm on October 28, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER (HRM-NAIROBI)

The National Council Churches of Kenya (NCCK), an umbrella organization for Protestant Churches and Christian Organizations registered in Kenya, is seeking to recruit a highly skilled, experienced and results oriented professional for the position of Human Resource and Administration Manager. Invites applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill in the following position:

Title: Human Resource and Administration Manager

Reporting:

Reporting to the General Secretary, the HRAM will provide overall strategic leadership in the Human Resource and Administration department in the Council in the management of human capital that subscribe to the Council’s core values.

The Role

To ensure the Council maintains highly skilled and competent work force

Review existing policies and procedures to ensure that the Council has best practice

Managing the human capital to have a productive workforce that support’s the Council’s objectives and strategy.

Responsibilities

Ensure that the Council and its institutions maintain adequate staffing in accordance with approved establishment.

Facilitate periodic review and update of Human Resources and Council policies and procedures in line with changes in the local labour laws and practices.

Coordinate the annual staff performance appraisal process.

Manage staff salaries and benefits schemes, which include medical, group insurance, end of contract benefits, annual and other leave etc.

Facilitate periodic job evaluation and salary and benefits survey processes.

Ensure effective management of the grievance handling and disciplinary procedures.

Attend to and advise the Council on Industrial Relations matters and changes in labour laws

Convene and coordinate general staff meetings.

Monitor and control the department’s expenditure to ensure that it is within budget

Develop and maintain relationships with various internal and external stakeholders.

Qualifications

The candidate should possess the following key competencies:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management from a recognized University.

Professional qualifications in CHRP or its equivalent

Member of Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) and in good standing

At least 5 years’ work experience of in a senior role or as head of department in a recognized corporate organization

Good leadership skills and experience in problem solving, negotiation and turnaround management.

Highly developed analytical and reporting skills with excellent communication and presentation skills.

Effective working relationship with staff and other stakeholders

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit NCCK Job Application to fill the Recruitment Form not later than 12:00 pm on November 02, 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note that NCCK does NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.