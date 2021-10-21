Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Program Officer

Integrated Family Health Program (Kisumu)

Job Description

CHAK’s model of ‘Integrated Family Health Program’ (IFHP)has grown over the last few years and its impact on the health of the Kenyan communities is demonstrable. The goal of this program is to create awareness and education, improve access to prevention, screening, and care and treatment for non-communicable and communicable diseases. In NCDs special emphasis is placed on Diabetes, Hypertension, Sickle Cell Disease, Malaria, Childhood Pneumonia, Epilepsy, Breast Cancer and some of their complications such as Heart Failure and Diabetes Eye Disease in the general population. To scale up this program to new communities, CHAK is seeking a qualified and motivated Program Officer – IFHP, to be based in Kisumu or in one of the CHAK member units in Nyanza region. The position reports to the NCD Programs Coordinator.

Key duties and responsibilities include and are not limited to:-

Offering technical guidance to the implementing health facilities on health promotion activities to prevent and reduce the risk factors for the focus diseases in the community and conducting screening camps.

Organizing training programs for different cadres of health care providers.

Training and supporting community health facilitators/workers and health care providers in implementation of the project’s activities such as health promotion activities, screening, referral and linkage.

Supporting and backstopping education and screening data collection and reporting

Organizing health facility level data review and data quality audit meetings in collaboration with the M& E officer.

Collaborating with the M&E officer in preparing program implementation plans

Collaborating with the county community strategy focal point persons and conduct joint support supervision for program with county teams.

Preparing and submitting quarterly progress reports to CHAK and relevant stakeholders.

Representing CHAK in conferences / workshops/ meetings, at county and sub county level.

Minimum Requirements

University Degree in Public Health, Health Sciences or Social Sciences from a recognized institution with at least two years of community health programmes.

Working knowledge of NCD programmes is an added advantage.

At least three years experience demonstrated experience in Health programming.

A self-driven personality, able to work with minimum supervision and with a high level of integrity.

Demonstrable experience in working with county health structures and deep knowledge on the MoH data collection systems, data analysis, surveillance, monitoring and evaluation.

Ability to develop innovative approaches and solutions to problems and with skills on instructional, supervisory and leadership.

Computer proficiency in MS tools, managing database using different software is an added advantage.

Excellent training & facilitation skills.

Demonstrates openness to change and ability to manage complexities.

Excellent written, verbal, and organizational skills.

Assistant Program Officer

Integrated Family Health Program (Nairobi)

Job Description

CHAK’s model of ‘Integrated Family Health Program’ (IFHP)has grown over the last few years and its impact on the health of the Kenyan communities is demonstrable. The goal of this program is to create awareness and education, improve access to prevention, screening, and care and treatment for non-communicable and communicable diseases. In NCDs special emphasis is placed on Diabetes, Hypertension, Sickle Cell Disease, Malaria, Childhood Pneumonia, Epilepsy, Breast Cancer and some of their complications such as Heart Failure and Diabetes Eye Disease in the general population. To scale up this program to new communities, CHAK is seeking a qualified and motivated Assistant Program Officer – IFHP, to be based in based in Nairobi. The position reports to the NCD Programs Coordinator.

Key duties and responsibilities include:

Organizing NCD trainings for community health volunteers in collaboration with the regional program officer and the county community health strategy focal point person.

Training and supporting community health volunteers, community health extension workers (CHEWs) and public health officers in implementation of CHAK NCD projects such as health promotion activities – behavior change communication, screening for NCDs – especially Hypertension and Diabetes, referral and linkage of persons with NCDs to health facilities.

Train CHVs, CHEWs on data collection & reporting using the NCD tool-kits and conduct data quality audits to assure collection & reporting of quality data.

Conduct joint support supervision with county teams on NCD program implementation at implementing health facilities.

Preparing and submitting quarterly progress report to CHAK and relevant stakeholders.

Representing CHAK in conferences and workshops, if required

Supporting the health facility and NCDs Focal Point Persons at health facility level in supervising CHVs working on the NCD projects.

Minimum Requirements:

University Degree in Public Health or Health/Social Sciences from a recognized institution with at least two years of public health experience working in public health programs.

Working knowledge of NCD programs is an added advantage.

At least three years experience in health programming

Knowledge of county health structures, MoH data collection systems.

Proven report writing skills.

Ability to develop innovative approaches and solutions, and solve problems including inspiring and mobilizing communities on adapting health lifestyles to prevent NCDs.

Ability to demonstrable interpersonal skills working in harmoniously as a member of a team, adapting to diverse educational, socio-political and cultural backgrounds and maintaining a high standard of personal conduct.

Capacity to work strategically and under tight deadlines on a results-oriented basis.

Experience and proficiency in working with government and other partners in an effective and culturally competent manner.

Computer proficiency in Microsoft tools.

Training & facilitation skills for community health personnel is an added advantage;

Demonstrates openness to change and ability to manage complexities.

Excellent written, verbal, and organizational skills. Good written and spoken English.

Interested and qualified are advised to send their applications with a detailed Resume, Cover Letter specifying the position you are applying for (Program Officer – Integrated Family Health Program including the names and contacts of 3 referees should be sent to CHAK Secretariat through hr@chak.or.ke and a copy to secretariat@chak.or.ke addressed to:

The General Secretary

P.O. Box 30690 – 00100 GPO Nairobi

Tel. (020)4441920 / 0733-334419

Email: hr@chak.or.ke

The closing date for receiving all applications is 5th November 2021. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.