Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has told Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, to forget about the presidency and support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga come 2022.

Speaking during an interview, Ngilu told Kalonzo not to count on the Kamba Community, as he seeks to vie for presidency in the 2022 General Election.

According to Ngilu, the Kamba community lacks the numbers needed to propel one to the country’s top seat.

She advised Kalonzo to swallow his pride and drop his presidential bid rather than be disappointed, claiming that the presidential hopeful has the wrong advisors.

“If we decide to go alone as the Kamba community, we will be disadvantaging ourselves needlessly,” she noted.

Ngilu cited an example of her presidential bid in 1997 and remarked that the reason why she could not get the presidential seat was that her people lacked the numbers needed to make her achieve her goals.

“I ran for presidency (in 1997) and I did not win simply because our votes as a community are not enough to elevate one to the presidency,” recalled the governor.

She advised Kalonzo that the only way he can have a chance of being in government is by giving his support to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

She advised OKA leaders among them Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya African National Unity leader Gideon Moi and FORD Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, to also follow suit if they want to remain relevant politically.

“Kalonzo Musyoka is a good leader, and so are his One Kenya Alliance partners. But they can’t beat Raila in terms of votes,” Ngilu noted.

This comes even as Kalonzo was dealt a severe blow in the just concluded by-election in Nguu-Masumba in Makueni County, where the Wiper candidate was floored badly by Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s Independent candidate, followed by Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST