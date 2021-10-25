Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – The family of the self-confessed serial killer, Masten Wanjala, has refused to bury him.

According to Wanjala’s kin, who chose to remain anonymous, burying him in their Bungoma home would spell doom to the family.

He explained that because of the atrocities he committed, having the serial killer’s body lay in their home would bring a curse not only upon the family but also the clan at large.

“We are afraid that if we bury him, we, as a clan, might be perceived as killers,” he revealed.

Contrary to an earlier request by Robert Watila, Wanjala’s father, to have the state give him his son’s body for burial, the family is yet to collect his body from the morgue.

They have since renounced any association with their infamous kin who hit the headlines for wrong reasons.

Notably, the family was also absent when a postmortem was conducted on Wanjala’s body by detectives from the homicide team.

Abiud Musungu, an assistant chief at Mukhweya Village, revealed that the authorities have asked the family and the clan at large to take a DNA test and bury their son.

However, the family rejected the call, asking for more time to deliberate over the matter.

Wanjala was lynched by a mob on October 15 in his parent’s home in Mukhweya village, Bungoma County, after he escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station in Nairobi, under unclear circumstances.

Three police officers accused of aiding the escape of Wanjala have since been arraigned before the Milimani Law Court and freed on Friday, October 22, on a Ksh300,000 bond or a Ksh150,000 cash bail.

