Monday, October 18, 2021 – The latest opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has predicted doom for Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.

Ruto, 54, is relying on the Mt Kenya vote bloc to help him ascend to the throne in 2022.

According to the pollster, if the election was held today, Ruto will get 58 percent of the votes from Mt Kenya and the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, will get 27 percent.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi came third with 5.2 percent.

The sharp increase in Raila’s popularity in the region follows a series of meetings he has been having in the region with various stakeholders including the youth, various politicians, and the business community.

Political analysts have previously noted that DP Ruto needs to replicate the Jubilee victories in Mt Kenya in 2017 if he needs to win the presidency.

The second in command has been the single biggest beneficiary of the vote-rich region, but Raila Odinga’s entry will complicate his 2022 political matrix.

The Kenyan DAILY POST