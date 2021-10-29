Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has revealed the big man who is frustrating Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru after she ditched Jubilee Party and joined United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

For the last 3 days, Waiguru has been on the radar of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) sleuths, who are hunting her over the Sh 52 million tender scandal in Kirinyaga County.

Speaking on Friday, Nyoro accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of using EACC and Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to harass Waiguru and anyone associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

“Now, EACC is no longer Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), it is now Ethics and Raila Odinga Project Commission,” Nyoro said.

The outspoken legislator, who was speaking during a meeting held at DP Ruto’s Karen residency on Friday, claimed that the EACC wants to arrest governor Waiguru because she joined the Hustler Nation.

He warned EACC and DCI, which he claimed have been weaponized to punish DP Ruto, that they will soon lose their credibility if they continue to allow themselves to be used in a political course.

“I have been arrested by the same EACC. They have arrested Rigathi Gachagua and so many UDA allies but we are still hustlers.

“Even if you arrest Waiguru, she will remain a hustler. I want to tell EACC and DCI that you will lose your credibility if you continue allowing it to be used in political course,” Nyoro said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST